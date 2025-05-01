Problem 72d
Complete each of the statements a to d using 1, 2, or 3:
1. decreases
2. increases
3. remains the same
Going from left to right across Period 4,
d. the number of valence electrons ________
Problem 73b
Which statements completed with a to e will be true and which will be false?
An atom of N compared to an atom of Li has a larger (greater)
b. ionization energy
Problem 73c
Which statements completed with a to e will be true and which will be false?
An atom of N compared to an atom of Li has a larger (greater)
c. number of protons
Problem 78b
Use Rutherford's gold-foil experiment to answer each of the following:
b. How did the results differ from what he expected?
Problem 78c
Use Rutherford's gold-foil experiment to answer each of the following:
c. How did he use the results to propose a model of the atom?
Problem 80b
Match the subatomic particles (1 to 3) to each of the descriptions below:
1. protons
2. neutrons
3. electrons
b. surround the nucleus
Problem 81a
Consider the following atoms in which X represents the chemical symbol of the element:
168X 169X 1810X 178X 188X
a. What atoms have the same number of protons?
Problem 81c
Consider the following atoms in which X represents the chemical symbol of the element:
168X 169X 1810X 178X 188X
c. Which atoms have the same mass number?
Problem 81d
Consider the following atoms in which X represents the chemical symbol of the element:
168X 169X 1810X 178X 188X
d. What atoms have the same number of neutrons?
Problem 83c
Indicate if the atoms in each pair have the same number of protons, neutrons, or electrons.
c. 4018Ar, 3917Cl
Problem 84
Complete the following table for the three naturally occurring isotopes of silicon, the major component in computer chips:
Problem 85a
For each representation of a nucleus A through E, write the atomic symbol and identify which are isotopes.
a. <IMAGE>
Problem 93c
Indicate if each of the following statements is true or false:
c. The atomic mass unit is based on a carbon atom with six protons and six neutrons.
Problem 94d
Indicate if each of the following statements is true or false:
d. The proton and the electron have about the same mass.
Problem 98h
Write the name and symbol of the element with the following atomic number:
h. 92
Problem 109
Why is the ionization energy of Ca higher than K, but lower than that of Mg?
Problem 110
Why is the ionization energy of Cl lower than F, but higher than that of S?
Problem 115e
Give the symbol of the element that has the
e. most metallic character in Group 2A (2)
Problem 116a
Give the symbol of the element that has the
a. largest atomic size in Group 1A (1)
Problem 116b
Give the symbol of the element that has the
b. largest atomic size in Period 4
Problem 116e
Give the symbol of the element that has the
e. least metallic character in Group 4A (14)
Ch.4 Atoms and Elements
Back