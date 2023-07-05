Skip to main content
GOB Chemistry
GOB Chemistry
Ionic Compounds
Naming Ionic Compounds
1:54 minutes
Problem 6
Textbook Question
Write the names for the elements in each of the following formulas of compounds used in medicine: a. salt substitute, KCl
Verified Solution
1m
1
2:11m
