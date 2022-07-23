Skip to main content
Ch.10 Acids and Bases and Equilibrium
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 14th Edition
Chapter 10, Problem 108b

Determine each of the following for a 0.100 M HBr solution:
b. pH

1
Step 1: Recognize that HBr is a strong acid, meaning it completely dissociates in water. This implies that the concentration of H⁺ ions ([H⁺]) in the solution is equal to the initial concentration of HBr.
Step 2: Write the relationship between the concentration of H⁺ ions and the pH of the solution. The formula is: pH=-log(H+)
Step 3: Substitute the given concentration of HBr (0.100 M) into the formula for [H⁺], since [H⁺] = 0.100 M for a strong acid like HBr.
Step 4: Use the logarithmic function to calculate the pH. Specifically, take the negative logarithm (base 10) of the [H⁺] concentration: pH=-log(0.100)
Step 5: Interpret the result. The pH value will indicate the acidity of the solution, with lower values corresponding to higher acidity. Since HBr is a strong acid, the pH should be relatively low.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

pH Scale

The pH scale measures the acidity or basicity of a solution, ranging from 0 to 14. A pH of 7 is neutral, while values below 7 indicate acidity and values above 7 indicate alkalinity. The scale is logarithmic, meaning each whole number change represents a tenfold change in hydrogen ion concentration.
Strong Acids

Strong acids, like HBr, completely dissociate in water, releasing all their hydrogen ions (H+). This complete dissociation means that the concentration of the acid directly correlates with the concentration of H+ ions in the solution, making it straightforward to calculate the pH of strong acid solutions.
Calculating pH

To calculate the pH of a solution, the formula pH = -log[H+] is used, where [H+] is the concentration of hydrogen ions. For a 0.100 M HBr solution, since it fully dissociates, the [H+] is also 0.100 M, leading to a pH calculation of -log(0.100), which results in a pH of 1.00.
