The pH and pOH of a compound helps to determine its acidity and basicity.
The pH Scale Concept 1
pH stands for the negative logarithmic function of your hydronium concentration, whereas pOH stands for the negative logarithmic function of hydroxide concentration.
The pH Scale Concept 2
If we know the pH or pOH concentration then we can determine the concentration of hydronium ions or hydroxide ions.
The pH Scale Concept 3
If the pH is less than 7 then the solution is acidic, if the pH is equal to 7 then the solution is neutral and if the pH is greater than 7 then the solution is basic.
The pH Scale Concept 4
Under normal conditions when the concentration is less than 1.0 M the pH scale is between 0 to 14. pH and pOH are connected by the following equation:
The pH Scale Example 1
Which of the following statements about aqueous solutions is/are true?
The pH Scale Example 2
What is the Kw of pure water at 20.0°C, if the pH is 7.083?