GOB Chemistry

Learn the toughest concepts covered in your GOB - General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry class with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems.

Acids and Bases

The pH Scale

The pH and pOH of a compound helps to determine its acidity and basicity.

The pH Scale

The pH Scale Concept 1

pH stands for the negative logarithmic function of your hydronium concentration, whereas pOH stands for the negative logarithmic function of hydroxide concentration.

The pH Scale Concept 2

If we know the pH or pOH concentration then we can determine the concentration of hydronium ions or hydroxide ions.

The pH Scale Concept 3

If the pH is less than 7 then the solution is acidic, if the pH is equal to 7 then the solution is neutral and if the pH is greater than 7 then the solution is basic.

The pH Scale Concept 4

Under normal conditions when the concentration is less than 1.0 M the pH scale is between 0 to 14. pH and pOH are connected by the following equation:

The pH Scale Example 1

Which of the following statements about aqueous solutions is/are true?

The pH Scale Example 2

Problem

What is the Kw of pure water at 20.0°C, if the pH is 7.083?

