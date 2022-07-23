Skip to main content
Ch.11 Introduction to Organic Chemistry: Hydrocarbons
Chapter 11, Problem 3c

Identify each of the following properties as more typical of an organic or inorganic compound:
c. contains carbon and hydrogen

Understand the distinction between organic and inorganic compounds: Organic compounds typically contain carbon atoms bonded to hydrogen atoms (C-H bonds), while inorganic compounds generally do not have this specific bonding pattern.
Recognize that the presence of both carbon and hydrogen in a compound is a hallmark of organic chemistry. Organic compounds often include hydrocarbons or derivatives of hydrocarbons.
Recall that inorganic compounds may contain carbon (e.g., carbonates or cyanides) but do not usually have carbon-hydrogen bonds.
Apply this knowledge to the given property: A compound that contains both carbon and hydrogen is more typical of an organic compound.
Conclude that the property described in the problem aligns with the characteristics of organic compounds.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Organic Compounds

Organic compounds are primarily characterized by the presence of carbon atoms, often bonded to hydrogen, oxygen, nitrogen, and other elements. They form the basis of life and include a wide variety of substances such as carbohydrates, proteins, lipids, and nucleic acids. The unique bonding properties of carbon allow for the formation of complex structures, making organic chemistry a vast field of study.
Inorganic Compounds

Inorganic compounds typically do not contain carbon-hydrogen (C-H) bonds and include a wide range of substances such as minerals, metals, and salts. While some inorganic compounds may contain carbon, they usually lack the complex structures and functional groups found in organic compounds. Examples include carbon dioxide (CO2) and carbonates, which are exceptions in the broader classification of inorganic chemistry.
Carbon and Hydrogen Bonding

The presence of carbon and hydrogen is a defining feature of organic compounds, as these elements can form stable covalent bonds. This bonding allows for the creation of long chains and rings, leading to diverse molecular structures. Understanding how carbon and hydrogen interact is crucial for distinguishing organic compounds from inorganic ones, as it directly influences their chemical properties and reactivity.
