Identify each of the following as a formula of an organic or inorganic compound. For an organic compound, indicate if represented as molecular formula, expanded, or condensed structural formula:
f. C3H7Cl
f. C3H7Cl
a. C6H12O6
b. K3PO4
e. CH3―CH2―CH2―CH2―CH3
Identify each of the following properties as more typical of an organic or inorganic compound:
a. is soluble in water
c. contains carbon and hydrogen