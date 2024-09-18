Glycosidic Bonds

Glycosidic bonds are covalent linkages formed between monosaccharides through a dehydration reaction, resulting in the formation of disaccharides or polysaccharides. The type of glycosidic bond, whether α (alpha) or β (beta), significantly influences the properties and digestibility of the carbohydrate. Recognizing the type of bond is essential for understanding how the disaccharide can be broken down into its monosaccharide components.