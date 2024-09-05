Textbook Question
Melezitose, a carbohydrate secreted by insects, has the following Haworth structure:
a. Is melezitose a mono-, di-, or trisaccharide?
b. What monosaccharides are present in melezitose?
c. Is melezitose a reducing sugar?
