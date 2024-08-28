Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.14 Carboxylic Acids, Esters, Amines, and Amides
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 14th Edition
Timberlake14thChemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological ChemistryISBN: 9781292472249Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTimberlake 14thCh.14 Carboxylic Acids, Esters, Amines, and AmidesProblem 35a
Chapter 14, Problem 35a

Indicate if each of the following is soluble in water. Explain.
a. Structural formula of propylamine, showing CH3-CH2-NH2, indicating its chemical composition.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of solubility in water. Solubility depends on the chemical nature of the substance and water. Water is a polar solvent, so substances that are polar or ionic tend to dissolve in water due to the 'like dissolves like' principle.
Step 2: Identify the chemical structure or formula of the substance in the image provided. If the substance is ionic (e.g., salts like NaCl) or contains polar functional groups (e.g., -OH, -NH2), it is likely to be soluble in water.
Step 3: Check for the presence of nonpolar groups (e.g., long hydrocarbon chains) in the substance. If the molecule is predominantly nonpolar, it is less likely to dissolve in water.
Step 4: Consider any solubility rules for ionic compounds. For example, most nitrates (NO3-) and alkali metal salts are soluble in water, while some compounds like AgCl are not.
Step 5: Based on the analysis of the chemical structure and solubility rules, determine whether the substance is soluble in water and explain your reasoning clearly.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
3m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Solubility

Solubility refers to the ability of a substance to dissolve in a solvent, typically water. It is influenced by factors such as temperature, pressure, and the nature of the solute and solvent. Polar substances tend to dissolve well in polar solvents like water, while non-polar substances do not. Understanding solubility is crucial for predicting how substances interact in aqueous solutions.
Recommended video:
Guided course
00:28
Solubility Rules

Polarity

Polarity is a property of molecules that describes the distribution of electrical charge. Molecules with a significant difference in electronegativity between atoms exhibit polar characteristics, leading to partial positive and negative charges. Water is a polar molecule, which allows it to effectively dissolve other polar substances, while non-polar molecules remain insoluble. Recognizing polarity helps in determining solubility.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:34
Molecular Polarity (Simplified) Concept 1

Ionic and Molecular Compounds

Ionic compounds are formed from the electrostatic attraction between positively and negatively charged ions, while molecular compounds consist of molecules formed by covalent bonds. Ionic compounds generally dissolve in water due to their ability to dissociate into ions, whereas molecular compounds may or may not dissolve depending on their polarity. Understanding the nature of these compounds is essential for predicting their solubility in water.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:11
Naming Ionic Compounds
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Classify each of the following amines as primary (1°), secondary (2°), or tertiary (3°):

c

664
views
Textbook Question

Classify each of the following amines as primary (1°), secondary (2°), or tertiary (3°):

d.

646
views
Textbook Question

Classify each of the following amines as primary (1°), secondary (2°), or tertiary (3°):

c.

688
views
Textbook Question

Indicate if each of the following is soluble in water. Explain.

b.

1237
views
Textbook Question

Indicate if each of the following is soluble in water. Explain.

c.

1297
views
Textbook Question

Indicate if each of the following is soluble in water. Explain.

d.

733
views