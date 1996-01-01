Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Molecular Compounds

Molecular Polarity (Simplified)

Polarity happen in molecules when there is an unequal sharing of electrons.

Molecular Polarity

Both a molecule's shape and bond polarity can affect its overall polarity.

Molecular Polarity (Simplified) Concept 1

Nonpolar Molecules posses perfect shape, while polar molecules do not.

Molecular Polarity (Simplified) Example 1

Problem

Determine if the compound of BCl2F is polar or nonpolar.

Problem

Determine if phosphorus trihydride, PH3, is polar or nonpolar.

Problem

Determine if difluorine selenide, F2Se, is polar or nonpolar.

Problem

Determine if carbon dioxide, CO2, is polar or nonpolar.

