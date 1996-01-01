Learn the toughest concepts covered in your GOB - General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry class with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems.
Polarity happen in molecules when there is an unequal sharing of electrons.
Both a molecule's shape and bond polarity can affect its overall polarity.
Molecular Polarity (Simplified) Concept 1
Nonpolar Molecules posses perfect shape, while polar molecules do not.
Molecular Polarity (Simplified) Example 1
Determine if the compound of BCl2F is polar or nonpolar.
Determine if phosphorus trihydride, PH3, is polar or nonpolar.
Determine if difluorine selenide, F2Se, is polar or nonpolar.
Determine if carbon dioxide, CO2, is polar or nonpolar.