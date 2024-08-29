Skip to main content
Ch.14 Carboxylic Acids, Esters, Amines, and Amides
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 14th Edition
Chapter 14, Problem 29c

Write the common name for each of the following:
c. Chemical structure of a nitrogen atom bonded to two carbon chains, representing an amine compound.

Identify the structure of the compound in the image. Look for functional groups, the number of carbon atoms, and any branching or substituents present.
Determine the parent chain, which is the longest continuous chain of carbon atoms in the structure. This will help in identifying the base name of the compound.
Examine the substituents attached to the parent chain. Note their positions and types (e.g., methyl, ethyl, etc.).
Combine the substituents and the parent chain name to form the common name. Common names often use prefixes like 'iso-', 'sec-', or 'tert-' to describe branching.
Verify the common name by comparing it to standard naming conventions for similar compounds, ensuring accuracy and consistency.

