Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.14 Carboxylic Acids, Esters, Amines, and Amides
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 14th Edition
Timberlake14thChemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological ChemistryISBN: 9781292472249Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTimberlake 14thCh.14 Carboxylic Acids, Esters, Amines, and AmidesProblem 33c
Chapter 14, Problem 33c

Classify each of the following amines as primary (1°), secondary (2°), or tertiary (3°):
c Chemical structure of an amine with a benzene ring and a nitrogen atom, illustrating its classification.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Examine the structure of the amine provided in the image. Identify the nitrogen atom and count the number of carbon-containing groups (alkyl or aryl groups) directly attached to it.
Recall the classification of amines: a primary (1°) amine has one carbon-containing group attached to the nitrogen, a secondary (2°) amine has two carbon-containing groups, and a tertiary (3°) amine has three carbon-containing groups.
If the nitrogen atom is bonded to only one carbon-containing group and two hydrogen atoms, classify it as a primary (1°) amine.
If the nitrogen atom is bonded to two carbon-containing groups and one hydrogen atom, classify it as a secondary (2°) amine.
If the nitrogen atom is bonded to three carbon-containing groups and no hydrogen atoms, classify it as a tertiary (3°) amine.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Amines

Amines are organic compounds derived from ammonia (NH3) by replacing one or more hydrogen atoms with alkyl or aryl groups. They are classified based on the number of carbon-containing groups attached to the nitrogen atom. Understanding the structure of amines is crucial for determining their classification as primary, secondary, or tertiary.
Recommended video:
Guided course
0:54
Amine Classification Example 1

Primary, Secondary, and Tertiary Amines

Primary amines (1°) have one alkyl group attached to the nitrogen, secondary amines (2°) have two, and tertiary amines (3°) have three. This classification affects the amine's chemical properties and reactivity. Recognizing the number of substituents on the nitrogen atom is essential for accurate classification.
Recommended video:
Guided course
0:56
IUPAC Naming: Primary Amines Concept 2

Structural Representation

Structural representation of molecules, such as Lewis structures or condensed formulas, visually depicts the arrangement of atoms and bonds. For amines, this representation helps identify the connectivity of the nitrogen atom to carbon groups, which is vital for classifying the amine type. Analyzing these structures allows for a clear understanding of the compound's classification.
Recommended video:
Guided course
2:08
Molecular Representations Concept 1
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Write the common name for each of the following:

b.

789
views
Textbook Question

Write the common name for each of the following:

c.

900
views
Textbook Question

Draw the condensed structural formula, or line-angle formula if cyclic, for each of the following amines: 

c. butylpropylamine

661
views
Textbook Question

Classify each of the following amines as primary (1°), secondary (2°), or tertiary (3°):

d.

646
views
Textbook Question

Classify each of the following amines as primary (1°), secondary (2°), or tertiary (3°):

c.

688
views
Textbook Question

Indicate if each of the following is soluble in water. Explain.

a.

1062
views