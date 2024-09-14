Textbook Question
Give the substrate of each of the following enzymes:
a. urease
a. maltase
How would the lock-and-key model explain that sucrase hydrolyzes sucrose, but not lactose?
Consider the amino acids lysine, valine, and aspartate in an enzyme. State which of these amino acids have R groups that would:
b. be found in hydrophilic regions
Consider the amino acids lysine, valine, and aspartate in an enzyme. State which of these amino acids have R groups that would:
c. form hydrogen bonds
Consider the amino acids lysine, valine, and aspartate in an enzyme. State which of these amino acids have R groups that would:
d. form salt bridges