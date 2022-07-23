Draw the condensed structural formula for Ser–Lys–Asp.
Seeds and vegetables are often deficient in one or more essential amino acids. Using the table in problem 16.63, state whether each combination provides all of the essential amino acids.
<IMAGE>
a. rice and lima beans
1
Identify the essential amino acids that are deficient in rice and lima beans individually. Essential amino acids are those that the body cannot synthesize and must be obtained from the diet.
Refer to the table in problem 16.63 to determine the specific amino acids that are missing or present in low amounts in rice and lima beans.
Check if the amino acids that are deficient in rice are provided by lima beans, and vice versa. This is the concept of complementary proteins, where two food sources together provide all essential amino acids.
If the combination of rice and lima beans provides all the essential amino acids, then the combination is considered complete. Otherwise, it is incomplete.
Conclude whether the combination of rice and lima beans provides all the essential amino acids based on the analysis of their amino acid profiles.
Essential Amino Acids
Essential amino acids are the amino acids that the human body cannot synthesize and must be obtained through diet. There are nine essential amino acids, including leucine, isoleucine, and lysine, which are crucial for protein synthesis, tissue repair, and nutrient absorption. Understanding which foods contain these amino acids is vital for evaluating dietary combinations.
Complementary Proteins
Complementary proteins refer to two or more protein sources that, when combined, provide all the essential amino acids that the body needs. For example, rice is low in lysine but high in methionine, while lima beans are high in lysine but low in methionine. Combining these foods can create a complete protein profile, making it important to analyze their amino acid content.
Amino Acid Profile
An amino acid profile is a breakdown of the types and amounts of amino acids present in a food source. This profile helps determine whether a food provides all essential amino acids or if it is deficient in certain ones. By comparing the amino acid profiles of rice and lima beans, one can assess whether their combination meets the body's essential amino acid requirements.
