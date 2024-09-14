What type of interaction would you expect between the following in a tertiary structure?
a. threonine and glutamine
Draw the condensed structural formula for Ser–Lys–Asp.
Would you expect to find this segment at the center or at the surface of a protein? Why?
Seeds and vegetables are often deficient in one or more essential amino acids. Using the table in problem 16.63, state whether each combination provides all of the essential amino acids.
<IMAGE>
a. rice and lima beans
c. oatmeal and lima beans
What are some differences between each of the following pairs?
c. polar and nonpolar amino acids