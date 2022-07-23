Textbook Question
Explain why each of the following pairs are complementary proteins:
a. beans and oats
What happens when a primary structure forms a secondary structure?
What is the difference in hydrogen bonding between an α helix and a β−pleated sheet?
What type of interaction would you expect between the R groups of the following amino acids in a quaternary structure?
a. phenylalanine and isoleucine
What type of interaction would you expect between the R groups of the following amino acids in a quaternary structure?
d. alanine and proline
A portion of a polypeptide chain contains the following sequence of amino acids:
—Leu—Val—Cys—Asp—
a. Which amino acids are likely to be found on the inside of the protein structure? Why?