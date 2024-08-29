β-Pleated Sheet

The β-pleated sheet is another fundamental secondary structure in proteins, consisting of strands of amino acids that are linked together by hydrogen bonds, forming a sheet-like arrangement. In this structure, hydrogen bonds can occur between carbonyl oxygens and amide hydrogens of adjacent strands, which can run parallel or antiparallel to each other. This arrangement provides a different type of stability and is crucial for the overall folding and function of many proteins.