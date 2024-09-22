Skip to main content
Ch.17 Nucleic Acids and Protein Synthesis
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 14th Edition
Chapter 17, Problem 118

Endorphins are polypeptides that reduce pain. What is the amino acid order for the endorphin methionine enkephalin (met-enkephalin), which has the following mRNA?
AUG UAC GGU GGA UUU AUG UAA

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the problem. The mRNA sequence provided represents the codons that will be translated into a sequence of amino acids. Each codon (group of three nucleotides) corresponds to a specific amino acid based on the genetic code.
Step 2: Identify the start codon. The sequence begins with AUG, which is the start codon and codes for the amino acid methionine (Met). This indicates the beginning of the polypeptide chain.
Step 3: Translate each codon into its corresponding amino acid using the genetic code table. For example, UAC codes for tyrosine (Tyr), GGU codes for glycine (Gly), GGA codes for glycine (Gly), UUU codes for phenylalanine (Phe), and AUG codes for methionine (Met).
Step 4: Recognize the stop codon. The sequence ends with UAA, which is a stop codon. Stop codons do not code for an amino acid; instead, they signal the termination of translation.
Step 5: Combine the amino acids in order to determine the sequence of methionine enkephalin. The amino acid sequence is Methionine (Met), Tyrosine (Tyr), Glycine (Gly), Glycine (Gly), Phenylalanine (Phe), Methionine (Met).

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Endorphins

Endorphins are a group of polypeptides produced by the body that function as neurotransmitters. They are primarily known for their role in pain relief and the regulation of mood, often referred to as 'feel-good' hormones. Endorphins bind to opioid receptors in the brain, reducing the perception of pain and promoting feelings of pleasure.

mRNA and Codons

mRNA, or messenger RNA, is a type of RNA that conveys genetic information from DNA to the ribosome, where proteins are synthesized. It is composed of codons, which are sequences of three nucleotides that correspond to specific amino acids. Understanding the codon sequence is essential for determining the amino acid order in a protein, such as methionine enkephalin.
Amino Acid Sequence

The amino acid sequence of a protein is determined by the order of codons in the mRNA. Each codon specifies a particular amino acid, and the sequence ultimately dictates the protein's structure and function. For methionine enkephalin, decoding the mRNA sequence into its corresponding amino acids is crucial for understanding its biological role.
