26. Nucleic Acids and Protein Synthesis
Transcription: mRNA Synthesis
26. Nucleic Acids and Protein Synthesis
Write the sequence of pre-mRNA produced from the following DNA informational strand.
5’ AATCAGTGACGT 3’
A
5’ UUAGUCACUGUA 3’
B
5’ AAUCAGUGACGU 3’
C
3’ UGCAGUGACUAA 5’
D
5’ AAUCAGTGACGU 3’
