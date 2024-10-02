Skip to main content
Ch.17 Nucleic Acids and Protein Synthesis
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 14th Edition
Chapter 17, Problem 110a

Match the following statements with rRNA, mRNA, or tRNA:
a. combines with proteins to form ribosomes

1
Understand the three types of RNA involved in protein synthesis: rRNA (ribosomal RNA), mRNA (messenger RNA), and tRNA (transfer RNA). Each has a distinct role in the process.
Recall that rRNA combines with proteins to form ribosomes, which are the cellular structures responsible for synthesizing proteins.
mRNA carries the genetic information from DNA to the ribosome, serving as a template for protein synthesis.
tRNA transports specific amino acids to the ribosome during translation, ensuring the correct sequence is assembled based on the mRNA template.
Match the statement 'combines with proteins to form ribosomes' with rRNA, as this is its primary function in the cell.

rRNA (ribosomal RNA)

rRNA is a type of RNA that, along with proteins, makes up the ribosomes, which are the cellular structures responsible for protein synthesis. It plays a crucial role in the translation process by providing a site for mRNA and tRNA to interact, facilitating the assembly of amino acids into polypeptides.
mRNA (messenger RNA)

mRNA is a single-stranded RNA molecule that carries genetic information from DNA to the ribosome, where it serves as a template for protein synthesis. It is transcribed from DNA and contains codons that specify the sequence of amino acids in a protein.
tRNA (transfer RNA)

tRNA is a type of RNA that transports specific amino acids to the ribosome during protein synthesis. Each tRNA molecule has an anticodon that pairs with a corresponding codon on the mRNA, ensuring that the correct amino acid is added to the growing polypeptide chain.
