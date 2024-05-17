26. Nucleic Acids and Protein Synthesis
Types of RNA
26. Nucleic Acids and Protein Synthesis
Types of RNA - Video Tutorials & Practice Problems
4
ProblemProblem
Which type of RNA contains groups of 3 nucleotides that code for a specific amino acid?
A
tRNA
B
rRNA
C
mRNA
D
none of the above
5
ProblemProblem
Rank RNAs in order of smallest to largest.
A
tRNA, rRNA, mRNA
B
tRNA, mRNA, rRNA
C
rRNA, mRNA, tRNA
D
mRNA, rRNA, tRNA
6
ProblemProblem
If tRNA has an anticodon 3’ UCG 5’, which of the following is the complementary mRNA codon?
A
5’ AGC 3’
B
5’ CGA 3’
C
3’ AGC 5’
D
3’ CGA 5’
