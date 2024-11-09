Explain the role of each coenzyme: (1) TPP helps in the decarboxylation of pyruvate. (2) Lipoic acid acts as a carrier of acyl groups and electrons. (3) CoA accepts the acetyl group to form acetyl CoA. (4) FAD is involved in electron transfer within the enzyme complex. (5) NAD⁺ accepts electrons to form NADH, which is used in further energy production.