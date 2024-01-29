21. The Generation of Biochemical Energy
Coenzymes in Metabolism
21. The Generation of Biochemical Energy
Coenzymes in Metabolism - Video Tutorials & Practice Problems
9
ProblemProblem
Select the correct statement.
A
When FAD is reduced, it gains 2 hydrogen ions and 2 electrons, forming FADH.
B
NAD+ represents an oxidized form of the coenzyme, and acts as an oxidizing agent.
C
FADH represents an oxidized form of the coenzyme, and acts as a reducing agent.
D
After CoA is oxidized, it forms Acetyl CoA.
10
ProblemProblem
Is the following reaction an oxidation or reduction? Which coenzyme would be carrying this out, NAD+ or NADH?
A
oxidation, NAD+
B
oxidation, NADH
C
reduction, NAD+
D
reduction, NADH
