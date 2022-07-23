The following graph is a heating curve for chloroform, a solvent for fats, oils, and waxes:
d. At the following temperatures, is chloroform a solid, liquid, or gas?
–80 °C, –40 °C; 25 °C; 80 °C
A hot-water bottle for a patient contains 725 g of water at 65 °C. If the water cools to body temperature (37 °C), how many kilojoules of heat could be transferred to sore muscles?
When a 0.66-g sample of olive oil is burned in a calorimeter, the heat released increases the temperature of 370 g of water from 22.7 °C to 38.8 °C. What is the energy value for the olive oil in kcal/g?
In a large building, oil is used in a steam boiler heating system. The combustion of 1.0 lb of oil provides 2.4 × 107 J.
a. How many kilograms of oil are needed to heat 150 kg of water from 22 °C to 100 °C?
b. How many kilograms of oil are needed to change 150 kg of water to steam at 100 °C?
When 1.0 g of gasoline burns, it releases 11 kcal. The density of gasoline is 0.74 g/mL.
b. If a television requires 150 kJ/h to run, how many hours can the television run on the energy provided by 1.0 gal of gasoline?