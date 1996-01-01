Learn the toughest concepts covered in your GOB - General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry class with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems.
Heat Capacity is the amount of heat required to change the temperature of a substance.
Heat Capacity Example 1
Heat Capacity Example 2
Heat Capacity Example 3
A sample of copper absorbs 3.53 kJ of heat, which increases the temperature by 25 ºC, determine the mass (in kg) of the copper sample if the specific heat capacity of copper is 0.385 J / g ºC.
Based on their given specific heat capacities which compound would show the greatest temperature change upon absorbing 25.0 J of heat?
50.00 g of heated metal ore is placed into an insulated beaker containing 822.5 g of water. Once the metal heats up the final temperature of the water is 32.08 ºC. If the metal gains 14.55 kJ of energy, what is the initial temperature of the water? The specific heat capacity of copper is 4.184 J / g ºC.