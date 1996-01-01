Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
GOB Chemistry

Learn the toughest concepts covered in your GOB - General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry class with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems.

Energy, Rate and Equilibrium

Heat Capacity

Heat Capacity is the amount of heat required to change the temperature of a substance. 

Understanding Heat Capacity

concept

Heat Capacity

A sample of copper absorbs 3.53 kJ of heat, which increases the temperature by 25 ºC, determine the mass (in kg) of the copper sample if the specific heat capacity of copper is 0.385 J / g ºC.

Based on their given specific heat capacities which compound would show the greatest temperature change upon absorbing 25.0 J of heat? 

50.00 g of heated metal ore is placed into an insulated beaker containing 822.5 g of water. Once the metal heats up the final temperature of the water is 32.08 ºC. If the metal gains 14.55 kJ of energy, what is the initial temperature of the water? The specific heat capacity of copper is 4.184 J / g ºC.

