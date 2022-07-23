Skip to main content
Ch.3 Matter and Energy
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 14th Edition
Chapter 3, Problem 75c

Classify each of the following mixtures as homogeneous or heterogeneous:
c. vegetable oil

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the definitions of homogeneous and heterogeneous mixtures. A homogeneous mixture has a uniform composition throughout, meaning its components are evenly distributed and not visibly distinguishable. A heterogeneous mixture has a non-uniform composition, where the components are visibly distinct or unevenly distributed.
Step 2: Consider the physical properties of vegetable oil. Vegetable oil is a liquid that appears uniform in composition and does not separate into different phases under normal conditions.
Step 3: Determine if vegetable oil has any visible or distinguishable components. Since vegetable oil does not show visible separation or distinct parts, it is consistent throughout.
Step 4: Based on the observations, classify vegetable oil as either homogeneous or heterogeneous. Since it has a uniform appearance and composition, it is classified as a homogeneous mixture.
Step 5: Conclude that vegetable oil is a homogeneous mixture because it meets the criteria of having a uniform composition without visible separation of components.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Homogeneous Mixtures

Homogeneous mixtures are uniform in composition and appearance, meaning that the individual components are not distinguishable. An example is saltwater, where the salt is completely dissolved, creating a consistent solution. In these mixtures, any sample taken will have the same composition as any other sample.
Heterogeneous Mixtures

Heterogeneous mixtures consist of visibly different substances or phases. The components can often be separated by physical means, and their proportions can vary throughout the mixture. An example is a salad, where you can see and identify the individual ingredients, making it clear that the mixture is not uniform.
Properties of Vegetable Oil

Vegetable oil is typically considered a homogeneous mixture when it is pure, as it appears uniform and consistent throughout. However, if mixed with other substances (like water), it can form a heterogeneous mixture due to the separation of oil and water phases. Understanding the context of the mixture is crucial for proper classification.
