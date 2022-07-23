Which statements completed with a to e will be true and which will be false?
An atom of N compared to an atom of Li has a larger (greater)
c. number of protons
Use Rutherford's gold-foil experiment to answer each of the following:
b. How did the results differ from what he expected?
Consider the following atoms in which X represents the chemical symbol of the element:
168X 169X 1810X 178X 188X
a. What atoms have the same number of protons?
