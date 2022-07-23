Elapsed Time and Half-Lives

Elapsed time in the context of half-lives refers to the total time that has passed since the start of the decay process. By dividing the elapsed time by the half-life duration, one can determine how many half-lives have occurred. In the case of Au-198 with a half-life of 2.7 days, after 5.4 days, two half-lives have elapsed, indicating that 25% of the original sample remains.