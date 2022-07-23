Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.5 Nuclear Chemistry
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 14th Edition
Timberlake14thChemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological ChemistryISBN: 9781292472249Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTimberlake 14thCh.5 Nuclear ChemistryProblem 26
Chapter 5, Problem 26

Two samples of a radioisotope were spilled in a nuclear laboratory. The activity of one sample was 8 kBq and the other 15 mCi. Which sample produced the higher amount of radiation?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the problem: The activity of the two samples is given in different units (kBq and mCi). To compare them, we need to convert both activities into the same unit.
Recall the unit conversion factors: 1 Ci (Curie) = 3.7 × 10^10 Bq (Becquerel). Therefore, 1 mCi (millicurie) = 3.7 × 10^7 Bq.
Convert the activity of the second sample from mCi to Bq using the formula: \( ext{Activity in Bq} = ext{Activity in mCi} imes 3.7 imes 10^7 \). Substitute 15 mCi into the formula.
Compare the activity of the first sample (8 kBq, which is \( 8 imes 10^3 \) Bq) with the converted activity of the second sample in Bq.
Determine which sample has the higher activity based on the comparison of the two values in Bq.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Radioactivity

Radioactivity is the process by which unstable atomic nuclei lose energy by emitting radiation. This can occur in the form of alpha particles, beta particles, or gamma rays. The rate of decay is measured in terms of activity, which indicates how many disintegrations occur per unit time, typically expressed in becquerels (Bq) or curies (Ci). Understanding radioactivity is essential for comparing the radiation emitted by different samples.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:52
Measuring Radioactivity Concept 1

Units of Measurement

Radioactivity is measured in various units, with the becquerel (Bq) and curie (Ci) being the most common. One becquerel corresponds to one disintegration per second, while one curie is equivalent to 37 billion disintegrations per second. To compare the activity of the two samples effectively, it is crucial to convert them into the same unit, allowing for a direct comparison of their radiation output.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:52
Measuring Radioactivity Concept 1

Radiation Dose

Radiation dose refers to the amount of radiation energy absorbed by a material or biological tissue. It is important to understand that higher activity levels in radioisotopes can lead to greater radiation doses, which can have significant health implications. By analyzing the activity of the samples, one can determine which sample poses a greater risk in terms of radiation exposure.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:06
Types of Radiation Concept 1
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Complete each of the following bombardment reactions:

d. ? + 6428Ni → 272111Rg + 10n

1567
views
Textbook Question

Match each property (1 to 3) with its unit of measurement.

1. activity

2. absorbed dose

3. biological damage

a. rad

837
views
Textbook Question

Two technicians in a nuclear laboratory were accidentally exposed to radiation. If one was exposed to 8 mGy and the other to 5 rad, which technician received more radiation?

771
views
Textbook Question

Suppose a person absorbed 50 mrad of alpha radiation. What would be the equivalent dose in millisieverts?

1178
views
Textbook Question

The dosage of technicium-99m for a lung scan is 20. µCi/kg of body mass. How many millicuries of technicium-99m should be given to a person weighing 50. kg (1 mCi = 1000 µCi)

44
views
Textbook Question

For each of the following, indicate if the number of half-lives elapsed is:

1. one half-life

2. two half-lives

3. three half-lives

c. a sample of Au-198 with a half-life of 2.7 days after 5.4 days

1087
views