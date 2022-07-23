Noble Gases

Noble gases are a group of elements in Group 18 of the periodic table, known for their full valence electron shells, which make them chemically inert. The noble gases include helium, neon, argon, krypton, xenon, and radon. The noble gas that shares the same electron configuration as the magnesium ion is neon, which has an atomic number of 10 and an electron configuration of 1s² 2s² 2p⁶.