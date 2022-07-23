Consider the following Lewis symbols for elements X and Y:
d. What would be the formula of a compound of X and Y?
Consider the following Lewis symbols for elements X and Y:
d. What would be the formula of a compound of X and Y?
Consider the following Lewis symbols for elements X and Y:
e. What would be the formula of a compound of X and sulfur?
Using each of the following electron arrangements, give the formulas for the cation and anion that form, the formula for the compound they form, and its name.
Match each of the Lewis structures (a to c) with the correct diagram (1 to 3) of its shape, and name the shape; indicate if each molecule is polar or nonpolar. Assume X and Y are nonmetals and all bonds are polar covalent.
<IMAGE>
c.
Match each of the formulas (a to c) with the correct diagram (1 to 3) of its shape, and name the shape; indicate if each molecule is polar or nonpolar.
<IMAGE>
a. PBr3
Consider the following bonds: Ca and O, C and O, K and O, O and O, and N and O.
d. Arrange the covalent bonds in order of decreasing polarity.