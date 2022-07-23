Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.6 Ionic and Molecular Compounds
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 14th Edition
Timberlake14thChemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological ChemistryISBN: 9781292472249Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTimberlake 14thCh.6 Ionic and Molecular CompoundsProblem 102c
Chapter 6, Problem 102c

State the number of valence electrons, bonding pairs, and lone pairs in each of the following Lewis structures:
c. Lewis structure of BrOBr showing bonding pairs and lone pairs of electrons around the bromine and oxygen atoms.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the central atom in the Lewis structure. In this case, phosphorus (P) is the central atom surrounded by three hydrogen (H) atoms and lone pairs of electrons.
Step 2: Count the total number of valence electrons for the molecule. Phosphorus (P) has 5 valence electrons, and each hydrogen (H) has 1 valence electron. The total is 5 + (3 × 1) = 8 valence electrons.
Step 3: Determine the number of bonding pairs. Each hydrogen atom forms a single covalent bond with phosphorus. Since there are three hydrogen atoms, there are 3 bonding pairs.
Step 4: Determine the number of lone pairs on the central atom. After forming three bonds, phosphorus has 2 electrons left, which form one lone pair.
Step 5: Summarize the findings: The molecule has 8 valence electrons, 3 bonding pairs, and 1 lone pair on the central atom.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
5m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Valence Electrons

Valence electrons are the outermost electrons of an atom and are crucial for determining how an atom can bond with others. In the case of phosphine (PH3), phosphorus has five valence electrons, while each hydrogen atom has one, leading to a total of eight valence electrons in the molecule.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:55
Valence Electrons of Elements (Simplified) Concept 1

Bonding Pairs

Bonding pairs refer to pairs of electrons that are shared between atoms to form covalent bonds. In the Lewis structure of phosphine, there are three bonding pairs formed between the phosphorus atom and the three hydrogen atoms, indicating that each hydrogen shares one electron with phosphorus.
Recommended video:
Guided course
2:56
Base Pairing Concept 1

Lone Pairs

Lone pairs are pairs of valence electrons that are not involved in bonding and remain on the atom. In phosphine, phosphorus has one lone pair of electrons, which influences the molecule's geometry and reactivity, contributing to its trigonal pyramidal shape.
Recommended video:
Guided course
2:56
Base Pairing Concept 1
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Consider the following Lewis symbols for elements X and Y:

d. What would be the formula of a compound of X and Y?

627
views
Textbook Question

Consider the following Lewis symbols for elements X and Y:

e. What would be the formula of a compound of X and sulfur?

1141
views
Textbook Question

Using each of the following electron arrangements, give the formulas for the cation and anion that form, the formula for the compound they form, and its name.

853
views
Textbook Question

Match each of the Lewis structures (a to c) with the correct diagram (1 to 3) of its shape, and name the shape; indicate if each molecule is polar or nonpolar. Assume X and Y are nonmetals and all bonds are polar covalent.

<IMAGE>

c.

1742
views
Textbook Question

Match each of the formulas (a to c) with the correct diagram (1 to 3) of its shape, and name the shape; indicate if each molecule is polar or nonpolar.

<IMAGE>

a. PBr3

1478
views
Textbook Question

Consider the following bonds: Ca and O, C and O, K and O, O and O, and N and O.

d. Arrange the covalent bonds in order of decreasing polarity.

1543
views