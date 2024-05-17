Base Pairing

26. Nucleic Acids and Protein Synthesis
3
ProblemProblem
Four species shown below give the percentages of A–T pairings vs G–C pairings. Based on only the information given, which species would have the most significant strength in their base interactions?
A
Drosophila melanogaster (fruit fly) (55% : 45%)
B
Zea mays (corn) (51% : 49%)
C
Neurospora crassa (fungus) (46% : 54%)
D
Escherichia coli (bacteria) (49% : 51%)
6
ProblemProblem
Cytosine (C) makes up 42% of the nucleotides in a sample of DNA from an organism. Approximately what percentage of the nucleotides in this sample will be thymine (T)?
A
8%
B
16%
C
21%
D
60%
