Write the formula including the charge for each of the following polyatomic ions:
b. sulfite

Step 1: Understand the term 'polyatomic ion'. A polyatomic ion is a charged species (ion) composed of two or more atoms covalently bonded, or of a metal complex that acts as a single unit with a net charge.
Step 2: Recall the sulfite ion. Sulfite is a polyatomic ion that contains sulfur and oxygen atoms. It is derived from sulfurous acid (H₂SO₃) by losing two hydrogen ions (H⁺).
Step 3: Write the chemical formula for sulfite. The sulfite ion consists of one sulfur atom and three oxygen atoms, and it carries a net charge of -2.
Step 4: Represent the sulfite ion using its chemical formula and charge. The correct formula for sulfite is SO3-2.
Step 5: Verify the formula. Ensure that the number of atoms and the charge match the known properties of the sulfite ion. Sulfite has a total of 3 oxygen atoms bonded to 1 sulfur atom, with a -2 charge.

Polyatomic Ions

Polyatomic ions are ions composed of two or more atoms covalently bonded together, which carry a net charge. They can be either positively charged (cations) or negatively charged (anions). Understanding polyatomic ions is essential for writing chemical formulas and balancing reactions, as they often appear in various compounds.
Sulfite Ion

The sulfite ion is a specific type of polyatomic ion with the chemical formula SO3^2-. It consists of one sulfur atom bonded to three oxygen atoms and carries a -2 charge. Recognizing the structure and charge of the sulfite ion is crucial for accurately representing it in chemical equations and formulas.
Chemical Formulas

Chemical formulas are symbolic representations of chemical compounds that indicate the types and numbers of atoms present. For polyatomic ions like sulfite, the formula includes the ion's charge, which is important for understanding how it interacts with other ions in a compound. Mastery of writing chemical formulas is fundamental in chemistry for conveying information about substances.
