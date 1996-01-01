Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.

GOB Chemistry

Learn the toughest concepts covered in your GOB - General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry class with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems.

Ionic Compounds

Polyatomic Ions

Next Topic

Polyatomic Ions are groups of multiple elements that possess a charge.

Polyatomic Ions

1

concept

Polyatomic Ions

clock
1m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
2

concept

Polyatomic Ions

clock
1m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
3

concept

Polyatomic Ions

clock
1m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
4

concept

Polyatomic Ions

clock
1m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
5

example

Polyatomic Ions Example 1

clock
1m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
6
Problem

Give the systematic name for the following polyatomic ion.

NO2

7
Problem

Give the systematic name for the following polyatomic ion.

CO22–

8
Problem

Give the systematic name for the following polyatomic ion.

AsO42–

9
Problem

The formula for the sulfate ion, SO42–. If the term of “thio” means the replacement of an oxygen by a sulfur, what is the formula for the thiosulfate ion?

10

concept

Polyatomic Ions

clock
3m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
11

example

Polyatomic Ions Example 2

clock
1m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
12

concept

Polyatomic Ions

clock
1m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
13

concept

Polyatomic Ions

clock
2m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
14

example

Polyatomic Ions Example 3

clock
1m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
15
Problem

Give the systematic name for the following polyatomic ion.

FO

16
Problem

Give the systematic name for the following polyatomic ion.

IO3

17
Problem

The silicate ion is the silicon version of the carbonate ion. Based on this description, provide the structure of the silicate ion.

Next Topic

© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.