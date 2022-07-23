Textbook Question
Write the symbol for the ion of each of the following:
b. barium
1318
views
Write the symbol for the ion of each of the following:
b. barium
Write the names for each of the following ions:
a. Li+
Write the names for each of the following ions:
d. P3-
Write the correct ionic formula for the compound formed between each of the following pairs of ions:
e. Al3+ and S2-
Write the correct ionic formula for the compound formed between each of the following pairs of ions:
b. Ca2+ and S2-
Write the symbols for the ions, and the correct formula for the ionic compound formed by each of the following:
c. sodium and phosphorus