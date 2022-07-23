A tank contains oxygen (O2) at a pressure of 2.00 atm. What is the pressure in the tank in terms of the following units?
d. kPa
On a climb up Mount Whitney, the atmospheric pressure drops to 467 mmHg. What is the pressure in terms of the following units?
b. torr
Use the words inspiration and expiration to describe the part of the breathing cycle that occurs as a result of each of the following:
c. The pressure within the lungs is higher than that of the atmosphere.
A solution containing 80. g of NaNO3 in 75 g of H2O at 50 °C is cooled to 20 °C. b. How many grams of solid NaNO3 crystallized after cooling?
A gas sample has a volume of 0.256 L with an unknown temperature. The same gas has a volume of 0.198 L when the temperature is 32 °C, with no change in the pressure or amount of gas. What was the initial temperature, in degrees Celsius, of the gas?