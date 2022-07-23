Select the diagram (1, 2, or 3) that represents the shape of a red blood cell when placed in each of the following a to e: (9.6)
<IMAGE>
a. 0.9% (m/v) NaCl solution
Potassium nitrate has a solubility of 32 g of KNO3 in 100. g of H2O at 20 °C. Determine if each of the following forms an unsaturated or saturated solution at 20 °C:
a. adding 32 g of KNO3 to 200. g of H2O
An 80-proof brandy is a 40.% (v/v) ethanol solution. The "proof" is twice the percent concentration of alcohol in the beverage. How many milliliters of alcohol are present in 750 mL of brandy?
In a laboratory experiment, a 10.0-mL sample of NaCl solution is poured into an evaporating dish with a mass of 24.10 g. The combined mass of the evaporating dish and NaCl solution is 36.15 g. After heating, the evaporating dish and dry NaCl have a combined mass of 25.50 g.
b. What is the molarity (M) of the NaCl solution?
c. If water is added to 10.0 mL of the initial NaCl solution to give a final volume of 60.0 mL, what is the molarity of the diluted NaCl solution?
A solution is prepared with 70.0 g of HNO3 and 130.0 g of H2O. The HNO3 solution has a density of 1.21 g/mL.
b. What is the total volume, in milliliters, of the solution?