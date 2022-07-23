Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.9 Solutions
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 14th Edition
Timberlake14thChemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological ChemistryISBN: 9781292472249Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTimberlake 14thCh.9 SolutionsProblem 84a
Chapter 9, Problem 84a

Select the diagram (1, 2, or 3) that represents the shape of a red blood cell when placed in each of the following a to e: (9.6)
<IMAGE>
a. 0.9% (m/v) NaCl solution

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of osmosis and tonicity: Osmosis is the movement of water across a semipermeable membrane from a region of lower solute concentration to a region of higher solute concentration. Tonicity refers to the relative concentration of solutes in a solution compared to the inside of a cell, which affects the cell's shape.
Identify the type of solution: A 0.9% (m/v) NaCl solution is considered isotonic to human red blood cells. This means the solute concentration inside the red blood cell is equal to the solute concentration in the surrounding solution.
Predict the effect of an isotonic solution on a red blood cell: In an isotonic solution, there is no net movement of water into or out of the cell. The red blood cell maintains its normal shape, which is a biconcave disk.
Relate the information to the diagrams: Examine the provided diagrams (1, 2, or 3) and identify which one represents the normal biconcave shape of a red blood cell. This shape corresponds to the cell in an isotonic solution.
Select the correct diagram: Based on the understanding of isotonic solutions and the normal shape of red blood cells, choose the diagram that matches the description of a red blood cell in a 0.9% (m/v) NaCl solution.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Osmosis

Osmosis is the movement of water across a semipermeable membrane from an area of lower solute concentration to an area of higher solute concentration. In the context of red blood cells, understanding osmosis is crucial for predicting how cells will behave in different solutions, such as isotonic, hypotonic, or hypertonic environments.
Recommended video:
Guided course
00:38
Osmosis Example 1

Isotonic Solutions

An isotonic solution has the same solute concentration as the inside of a cell, resulting in no net movement of water. For red blood cells, a 0.9% (m/v) NaCl solution is isotonic, meaning the cells will maintain their normal biconcave shape without swelling or shrinking.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:39
Solutions

Cellular Response to Solutions

Cells respond differently to various solute concentrations. In hypotonic solutions, cells may swell and potentially burst, while in hypertonic solutions, they may shrink. Understanding these responses is essential for predicting the shape of red blood cells in different saline environments.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:39
Solutions
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Select the container (1, 2, or 3) that represents the dilution of a  solution to give each of the following: (9.5)

a. a 2% (m/v) KCl solution

<IMAGE>

31
views
Textbook Question

A pickle is made by soaking a cucumber in brine, a salt-water solution. What makes the smooth cucumber become wrinkled like a prune?

1394
views
Textbook Question

A semipermeable membrane separates two compartments, A and B. If the levels in A and B are equal initially, select the diagram that illustrates the final levels in a to d:

<IMAGE>

1112
views
Textbook Question

Potassium nitrate has a solubility of 32 g of KNO3 in 100. g of H2O at 20 °C. Determine if each of the following forms an unsaturated or saturated solution at 20 °C:

a. adding 32 g of KNO3 to 200. g of H2O

2007
views
Textbook Question

An 80-proof brandy is a 40.% (v/v) ethanol solution. The "proof" is twice the percent concentration of alcohol in the beverage. How many milliliters of alcohol are present in 750 mL of brandy?

1320
views
Textbook Question

In a laboratory experiment, a 10.0-mL sample of NaCl solution is poured into an evaporating dish with a mass of 24.10 g. The combined mass of the evaporating dish and NaCl solution is 36.15 g. After heating, the evaporating dish and dry NaCl have a combined mass of 25.50 g.

a. What is the mass percent (m/m) of the NaCl solution?

3015
views
2
rank