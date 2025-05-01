Multiple Choice
Graph the line represented by the equation .
b=−2,m=−3
b=−3,m=−2
b=32,m=−3
b=2,m=−3
Master Slope-Intercept Form with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick FordStart learning
In the graph shown, identify the -intercept & slope. Write the equation of this line in Slope-Intercept form.
Determine the equation of a line given its slope and -intercept. Write in slope-intercept form.
Slope =
-intercept =
Determine the equation of a line given its slope and -intercept. Write in slope-intercept form.
Slope =
-intercept =