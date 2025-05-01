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15. Chemical Equilibrium
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Problem 15
Problem 16
15. Chemical Equilibrium
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15. Chemical Equilibrium / Solubility Product Constant (Ksp) / Problem 15
Problem 15
Construct the equilibrium expression for the dissolution of aluminum hydroxide (Al(OH)
3
) in water.
A
K
sp
= [Al
3+
][OH
-
]
3
B
K
sp
= [Al
3+
][OH
-
]
4
C
K
sp
= [Al
3+
][OH
-
]
D
K
sp
= [Al
3+
][OH
-
]
2
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