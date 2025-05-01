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Introduction to Chemistry
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16. Oxidation and Reduction
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16. Oxidation and Reduction
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16. Oxidation and Reduction / Calculate Oxidation Numbers / Problem 1
Problem 1
Why is the oxidation number of an atom in its natural state zero?
A
Because it is always a noble gas.
B
Because it is always a metal.
C
Because it is always a nonmetal.
D
Because it has no charge.
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