17. Radioactivity and Nuclear Chemistry
17. Radioactivity and Nuclear Chemistry / Alpha Decay / Problem 5
Balance the nuclear reaction:
222
86
Rn →
4
2
He + ?
A
220
84
Po
B
218
82
Pb
C
218
84
Po
D
218
86
Rn
