Introduction to Chemistry
17. Radioactivity and Nuclear Chemistry
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Problem 6
Problem 7
Problem 8
Problem 9
Problem 10
Problem 11
Problem 12
Problem 13
Problem 14
Problem 15
Problem 16
Problem 17
Problem 18
Problem 19
Problem 20
Problem 21
17. Radioactivity and Nuclear Chemistry / Types of Radiation / Problem 2
Problem 2
What is emitted during alpha decay?
A
A gamma particle, consisting of high-energy photons.
B
A positron, consisting of a positively charged electron.
C
A beta particle, consisting of an electron.
D
An alpha particle, consisting of 2 protons and 2 neutrons.
