17. Radioactivity and Nuclear Chemistry
17. Radioactivity and Nuclear Chemistry / Alpha Decay / Problem 6
Why are alpha particles considered highly dangerous to living cells despite their low penetrating power?
A
They emit harmful gamma radiation.
B
They have high ionizing power, causing significant damage if ingested or inhaled.
C
They can easily penetrate the skin and cause external damage.
D
They are highly reactive with water in the body.
