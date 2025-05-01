Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
Back
17. Radioactivity and Nuclear Chemistry
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Problem 6
Problem 7
Problem 8
Problem 9
Problem 10
Problem 11
Problem 12
Problem 13
Problem 14
Problem 15
Problem 16
Problem 17
Problem 18
Problem 19
Problem 20
Problem 21
17. Radioactivity and Nuclear Chemistry
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
Previous
16 of 21
Next
17. Radioactivity and Nuclear Chemistry / Radioactive Half-Life / Problem 16
Problem 16
In the notation of isotopes, what does the symbol 'Z' represent?
A
Mass number
B
Atomic number
C
Number of neutrons
D
Element symbol
AI tutor
0
Show Answer