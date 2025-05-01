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Introduction to Chemistry
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2. Measurement and Problem Solving
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2. Measurement and Problem Solving
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2. Measurement and Problem Solving / Density of Non-Geometric Objects / Problem 2
Problem 2
An object is submerged in water, raising the water level from 18.0 mL to 21.5 mL. What is the volume of the object?
A
3.5 mL
B
1.5 mL
C
0.5 mL
D
39.5 mL
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