Introduction to Chemistry
What is the primary difference between a strong base and a weak base in terms of their behavior in water?
If a 0.1 M solution of acetic acid (CH3COOH) is 1% ionized, what is the concentration of H+ ions in the solution?
What is the primary difference in the dissociation of HCl and HCN in water?
Which trend in the periodic table explains the increasing strength of group 1A metal hydroxides as bases?
If NH3 is a weak base, what can be inferred about its conjugate acid, NH4+?