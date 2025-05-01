Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
Acid and Base Strength
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
14. Acids and Bases / Acid and Base Strength / Problem 4
Problem 4
Which trend in the periodic table explains the increasing strength of group 1A metal hydroxides as bases?
A
The decreasing electronegativity and increasing atomic size down the group.
B
The increasing electronegativity and decreasing atomic size down the group.
C
The increasing atomic size and decreasing ionization energy down the group.
D
The decreasing atomic size and increasing ionization energy down the group.
