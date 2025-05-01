Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
Acid and Base Strength
Acid and Base Strength
Problem 1
What is the primary difference between a strong base and a weak base in terms of their behavior in water?
A
A strong base completely dissociates in water and has a high affinity for protons.
B
A weak base completely dissociates in water and has a high affinity for protons.
C
A strong base partially dissociates in water and has a low affinity for protons.
D
A weak base does not dissociate in water and has a high affinity for protons.
