Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
Back
Acid and Base Strength
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Acid and Base Strength
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
Previous
2 of 5
Next
14. Acids and Bases / Acid and Base Strength / Problem 2
Problem 2
If a 0.1 M solution of acetic acid (CH
3
COOH) is 1% ionized, what is the concentration of H
+
ions in the solution?
A
0.0001 M
B
0.01 M
C
0.001 M
D
0.1 M
AI tutor
0
Show Answer